East High graduate Vanderloo transfers from Iowa to Morningside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City East grad Aidan Vanderloo is returning to Sioux City after spending a year in Iowa City. He is transferring to Morningside from Iowa after one season as a Hawkeye.

Vanderloo walked on to Iowa and red-shirted this past season. He is the all-time leading scorer and leader in three pointers made at East High. In his senior season, he averaged 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game. Vanderloo helped the Black Raiders to three state tournament appearances. He was a three time all-state, all-conference, and all-district honoree.