Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa, 40% of state’s deaths associated with long-term care facilities
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials have confirmed an additional positive COVID-19 cases in the state, for a total of 868 cases.
An additional 8 deaths were also reported bringing the state's total to 22. These latest deaths include
- An elderly adult in Appanoose County over the age of 81.
- An older adult in Johnson County between 60 and 80 years old 61-80
- Two older adults between 61 and 80 and an elderly adult over 81 in Polk County
- One elderly adult in Linn County over the age of 81.,
- One elderly adult in Scott County over the age of 81.
- One older adult in Washington County over the age of 81. .
The Iowa Department of Public Health says more than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents. They add that more than 40% of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in those long-term care facilities.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 83 new cases include:
- Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)
- Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)
- Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)
- Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
- Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)
- Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Linn County***, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+),
- 70 of Linn County’s 161 positive cases (43%) can be attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
- Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)
- Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
There have been a total of 9,973 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19.
The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.