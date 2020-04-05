Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa, 40% of state’s deaths associated with long-term care facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials have confirmed an additional positive COVID-19 cases in the state, for a total of 868 cases.

An additional 8 deaths were also reported bringing the state's total to 22. These latest deaths include

An elderly adult in Appanoose County over the age of 81.

An older adult in Johnson County between 60 and 80 years old 61-80

Two older adults between 61 and 80 and an elderly adult over 81 in Polk County

One elderly adult in Linn County over the age of 81.,

One elderly adult in Scott County over the age of 81.

One older adult in Washington County over the age of 81. .

The Iowa Department of Public Health says more than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents. They add that more than 40% of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in those long-term care facilities.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 83 new cases include:

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)

Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County***, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+), 70 of Linn County’s 161 positive cases (43%) can be attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)

Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

There have been a total of 9,973 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19.

The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.