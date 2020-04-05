Grace United Methodist Church comes together despite changing times

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Whether it's schools, churches, or workplaces. People around the nation are finding ways to meet, without being physically together.

"While many churches around Siouxland are adapting to new ways of worship, Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City is also finding ways to help its congregation during these times of need," said reporter Emily Schrad.

"Course, those connections, I think will continue even once we get into whatever is next," said Reverend Jim Shirbroun, Pastor at Grace United Methodist Church.

Online services… It's the new normal for churchgoers around Siouxland.

Reverend Jim Shirbroun of Grace United Methodist Church wanted to make sure his congregation was taken care of outside of Sunday service.

So, the church adapted to the changing times. A curbside food pantry is now available so folks don't even have to leave their car to get food items from the church.

'Grace Gophers' even make trips to the grocery stores for those age 60 plus.

"Our Volunteer gopher will go and get those groceries and other items and then run them back out to those folks," said Shirbroun.

Shirbroun says they're all in this together.

"So, I think people understand that none of us have been through anything like this before, or at least for a long, long time," said Shirbroun. "So, that we're all trying to kind of find our feet. And figure out how to do almost everything."

He says he's also adapting to after service events, using things like Zoom to stay in touch and check up on members.

"That's been such a blessing to me to see some of these folks who I miss so much. And to talk about life and this very strange existence that we're all apart of," he said.

Shirbroun says they're excited to have one big service for everything they missed once they can all get back together.

Shirbroun adds he's very thankful for the many different resources to be able to continue reaching his congregation during these times.