Light rain chances tonight followed by warmer weather to start the workweek

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been another nice day to cap our weekend.

The sun was back out, and temperatures climbed even higher than yesterday, reaching the upper 50s.

But later in the day, clouds began to increase, and that will continue through the night.

Tonight will be warmer, with a low in the mid 40s.

There is a small chance of getting some drizzle through the night.

That light rain could linger into Monday morning all across Siouxland.

Monday morning also has a chance of getting some patchy fog in western Siouxland.

The rest of Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the upper 60s.

On Monday night the clouds decrease giving us another mostly sunny day for Tuesday.

Tuesday’s high will reach the low 70s.

Wednesday will be slightly cloudier, with a high in the low 60s.

The end of the week cools down a bit, but still stays mainly in the 50s.

Thursday gives us more sunshine, with a high in the low 50s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 50s again.

Saturday will have a few less clouds, with a high in the mid 50s.

Sunday has a chance of showers, with a high in the low 50s.