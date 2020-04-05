Saturday in the Park ‘ in limbo’ due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This year marks the 30th anniversary for one of Siouxland's biggest music festivals.

But whether it will be held this summer remains up in the air.

Right now Saturday in the Park is scheduled for July 4.

But with COVID-19 forcing social distancing and venues to close down, organizers of the concert said today in a Facebook post its status for that date remains in limbo.

They said they will protect public safety overall anything else.

But they would postpone the concert and not outright cancel it.

The post read in part, 'if we need to hold the festival at a later date we will, even a Saturday in November if needed, but let's just hope it doesn't come to that.'