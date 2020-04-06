5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today

1. U.S. LABELS WHITE SUPREMACIST GROUP A TERROR ORGANIZATION The action by the Trump administration was the first time the U.S. has used the designation on a white supremacist group. The Russian Imperial Movement is a small group that operates out of St. Petersburg.

2. NO SUPREME COURT HEARING FOR ’60S BLACK MILITANT The Black Panthers leader formerly known as H. Rap Brown had appealed his 2000 murder convictions. The justices declined to hear the case.

3. PIVOTAL FIGURE IN TRUMP IMPEACHMENT DISAPPOINTED BY OUSTER Inspector General Michael Atkinson was fired by the president for providing an anonymous whistleblower complaint to Congress on Trump’s pressure to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and son.

4. NEW MEDIA PLATFORM LAUNCHES Quibi specializes in small, bite-sized videos. It launches with 175 shows, everything from scripted series, comedic diversions and deep dramas to celebrity fluff.

5. BEST NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME OF ALL TIME? A panel of Associated Press sports writers voted this buzzer-beater the No. 1 men’s basketball game in the history of the NCAA Tournament.