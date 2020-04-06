A mild Monday with some afternoon clearing

We had a pretty pleasant weekend, particularly on Sunday with sunshine and highs near 60 degrees.



We have only dropped around 10 degrees overnight with plenty of cloud cover overhead.



There have been a few light showers moving through this morning but those are coming to a close.



We will try to clear out our skies this afternoon and there will likely be more success at getting some sunshine in the western counties with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s near and west of Sioux City.



Where the clouds stay strong it will still be mild with low 60s further east.



Overnight we will have partly cloudy with patchy fog possible and temperatures only falling to near 50.



Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s though winds do swing to the northwest.



Those winds get a little stronger Wednesday with gusts up to 40 mph possible and a few showers could also move through the area.



Temperatures slide to around 60 Wednesday and top out near 50 Thursday before stabilizing as we move into the weekend.



A few showers will be around Saturday but, at the moment, we do look dry for Easter Sunday.