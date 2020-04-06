 Skip to Content

Additional case of COVID-19 reported in Woodbury County, total now 9

9:28 am Breaking News, Coronavirus, Iowa News, Top Stories
thumbnail_Data Table 4-6-20
Data provided by the Siouxland District Health Department. Released on April 6, 2020.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed the ninth case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the latest case is an adult female between the ages of 18 and 40.

As of April 6, 259 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Woodbury County. A total of 261 of them have tested negative.

So far, SDHD has reported three of the nine cases in Woodbury County have recovered.

Dean Welte

Related Articles

Skip to content