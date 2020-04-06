Additional case of COVID-19 reported in Woodbury County, total now 9

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed the ninth case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the latest case is an adult female between the ages of 18 and 40.

As of April 6, 259 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Woodbury County. A total of 261 of them have tested negative.

So far, SDHD has reported three of the nine cases in Woodbury County have recovered.