Basketball season ends for Dakota Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) -- South Dakota high school basketball teams held out hope for a while that the state tournaments might be played. Those hopes ended Monday when the South Dakota High School Activities Association cancelled all spring activities and the previously postponed winter events, including the state basketball tournaments.

The Dakota Valley boys were supposed to open the Class A state tournament on March 19 in Rapid City. The Panthers earned a trip to state for the fourth time in the last five years, led by one the Class A player of the year, Paul Bruns.

Dakota Valley finishes the season with an 18-5 record and a lot of great memories.

"This has been one of my favorite seasons coaching," said Dakota Valley Head Coach Jason Kleis. 'We have a great group of kids that really love the game and love to be around each other. Those things matter. The longer I coach, as a coach you only have so much control over that. We've got a lot of good basketball players that have played their whole lives. You just want it for them"

Dakota Valley was the fifth seed in Class A. The Yankton boys were the top seed in Class Double-A.

SDHSAA Statement:

With the Governor’s announcement of in-person school closure for the remainder of the school year, all remaining SDHSAA events for 2019-20, to include all spring activities and all postponed winter events, are cancelled. This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly.

We thank all of the participants, their coaches/directors/advisors/administration, their parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events. To our senior participants- we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures. This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.

The cancellation will be formalized at the April 21st Regular Meeting of the SDHSAA Board of Directors. We look forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020-21 school year, and will continue work on those events at this time. The SDHSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.