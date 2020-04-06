Beating the blues with Bella

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Challenging times often will lead us to do things which will help others.

Rosanne Plante says, more than three years ago, her husband suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, but he has since recovered and the family feels very fortunate. But shortly after he was injured, the family lost Teddy, their much-loved Lhasa Apso.

Bella came into the picture, a beautiful little dog, who was surrendered to Siouxland Animal Rescue.

Rosanne says Bella was quickly trained to be a therapy dog.

"It's Princess Bella and Rosanne. Welcome to Beat The Blues With Bella, Episode Three," said Rosanne Plane.

Bella, prior to the COVID-19 crisis, was actively working as a therapy dog for Mercy Medical Center, Sioux Falls Vets Hospital and Holy Spirit Retirement Center.

Beat The Blues With Bella can be found on Facebook. Rosanne and Bella cover a variety of topics to help while people are indoors.