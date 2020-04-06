Food Bank of Siouxland distributing record amounts of food amid COVID-19 pandemic

Many people have found themselves unemployed with the current closings of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And for some families and individuals that means food insecurity.

Which is why the Food Bank of Siouxland has seen a vast increase in pounds of food distributed since the start of the pandemic.

The Food Bank of Siouxland is a food supplier for nonprofit agencies in Siouxland, including places like food pantries, homeless shelters, and soup kitchens.

Linda Scheid, the executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, said they've distributed record amounts of food for this past month.

She said the highest distribution previously was 275,000 pounds of food.

That was last October.

But in March they distributed 382,000 pounds of food.

"So we didn't just break that record, we exploded it. Over 100-thousand pounds more in a single month is just mind-boggling to us. It's been a challenge to handle, but so good to know how many people we have been able to help." said Scheid.

Scheid said the best way right now to help the Food Bank of Siouxland is to make monetary donations because they are purchasing more food than they ever have before.

You can do that by clicking here.

Scheid said they could still use volunteers as well, but they're taking social distancing very seriously, and you must be in good health.

To learn more about that, you can click here.