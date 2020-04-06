Holstein, Iowa high school senior giving back during COVID-19 pandemic

Holstein, Iowa (KTIV) -- Several people are trying to help during this time of need. That effort is happening in Holstein, Iowa, too.

Teenager Nathan Yockey has organized a sophisticated operation, as seen on his mother Amy's Facebook page.

The senior from Ridgeview High School in Holstein reportedly made 250 face masks using 3D printers and donated them to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa.

Many people in the community have been applauding Nathan for his efforts. Another family member, Hannah, made 50 place mats for Good Samaritan Society in Holstein.