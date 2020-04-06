Local bars adjust to decrease alcohol sales

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While residents are working within the recent pandemic guidelines, local restaurants are turning to creative alternate ways to continue to serve their customers.

But establishments that relied on alcohol sales for a large portion of their revenue, might not be adjusting as well.

Drive through, take out, and delivery are all ways restaurants have adapted to continue their service, since dine-in is off the table right now.

Some places are still losing a lot of business because of the lack of alcohol sales.

While some bars and breweries are able to delivery house-made beer and wine, others aren't able to offer that additional service.

Places like Marto Brewing company continue to offer take out, but managers say they have had to make additional adjustments that other restaurants have not.

"Our beer that we parlor in 25 ounce cans are available for takeout. We are looking at doing delivery possibly in the future. The state of Iowa allows us to deliver our beer. One issue is our online ordering would allow someone in Nebraska or South Dakota to place an order and unfortunately we are not allowed to legally deliver beer across state lines," said Marto Brewing Company Owner, Erik Martin.

As with many other restaurants, managers with Marto say they are thankful for the community's support during these trying times