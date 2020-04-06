Sioux City native at New York hospital to help amid COVID-19 pandemic

(KTIV) - According to the Centers for Disease Control, as of Monday night of the more than 330,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., New York has more than 119,000 of them.

One Siouxland nurse is in the "Empire State" to help out.

"Mike doesn't really think about himself," said Randy Watterson, Michael's dad. "He thinks about everyone else and that's why he's there."

Monday marked a big day for the Watterson family.

"Today is his very first day that he's in New York City," said Randy Watterson, Michael's dad. "He's doing his very first shift at the hospital there."

Michael Watterson, a Sioux City native, was working as a critical care nurse in Richmond, Va., when he got the call asking for his assistance at a New York hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

"We are extremely, extremely, proud of Mike," said Watterson. "It takes a very special person to want to volunteer and to put themselves in danger. His mother and I are proud every day for him."

Proud, but not necessarily surprised his son would volunteer to help.

"I played football when I was younger, and I always wanted Mike to play football," said Watterson. "Mike was the type of kid that when he played football-he was good at it- but when he'd knock you down, he'd want to pick you back up. He was too nice to play football."

While it's uncertain how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last, and how long Michael and his wife will be in New York, Michael's father knows one thing for sure.

"Back as a kid, every kid had a hero- and I had a hero too- back then it was Mickey Mantle he played for the New York Yankees," adds Watterson. "It's kind of strange because that's where Mike is at right now, he's in New York. Mickey Mantle is no longer my hero, Mike is my hero today."

Michael attended high school at Sioux City West.

He is currently at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York.