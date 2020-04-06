Siouxland doctor answers COVID-19 questions submitted by KTIV viewers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As Siouxland continues to battle COVID-19, many of you have questions and have shared some of these questions with us. So we are working to get you answers.

KTIV's Matt Breen had an interview with Dr. Mike Kafka from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's in Sioux City.

Dr. Kafka took the time to answer some of the questions submitted to us by viewers.

Matt Breen: One viewer asked, "We have friends that are retired and coming home from down south soon. I am sure there are thousands of snowbird people that will be returning in the next month or two. Do these people have to self-quarantine themselves?"

Dr. Kafka: According to the current recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health, folks who travel out of state on business or on vacation for an extended time, which means at least overnight, should for 14 days self-isolate after their travels.

Matt: And once they return, if they experience any symptoms they're suppose to call their doctor first and not go right in, right?

Dr. Kafka: That is correct.

Matt: Another viewer wanted to know if there's a specialist that deals with COVID-19.

Dr. Kafka: We do have several specialists in town. They're specialists in integral medicines, also known as infectious disease experts. They usually treat people with unusual or difficult to treat infections and get involved with their diagnosis and treatment. So we have several folks in town who do that.

Matt: We had one viewer who wanted to know what COVID-19 does to the human body, what does it do?

Dr. Kafka: COVID-19 is a virus and it has a very specific affinity for the cells that line the lungs and the bronchial airways. They infect those cells and they trick that cell into making multiple copies of itself, so multiple viruses then get released and begin to infect the adjacent tissue.

The lung is the target it is very specific for lung tissue. It ends up causing pneumonia, which involves both lungs being damaged. It results in fluid that accumulates in the lungs. It interferes with the lungs' ability to exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide with the blood. Oxygen levels drop, which then interferes with all the organ functions throughout the body.

So it's a viral pneumonia, in the worse case. In other cases, it may just be a cough or some congestion and irritation of the upper airways. But it can range all the way from those kinds of mild symptoms to things that end up putting people on respirators because of the inability to breathe and deliver enough oxygen to the body.

Matt: And finally Dr. Kafka, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expanded the list of nonessential businesses that should close through the end of April so they don't want people to go out doing what they would normally do.

For those who do have to leave for those essential things, getting drugs at the drug store, getting groceries from grocery store, how can they prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Kafka: First off, when they go out they should have a mask to wear. If you go online you can see different ways to make things from normal materials you may have at home.

Again, don't go out if your sick, keep your distance six feet from others, even if you are wearing a mask it is necessary to do that. Keep your hands away from your face, cover your coughs and sneezes. Make sure you wash your hands frequently and also make sure you disinfect all the surfaces around you that other people share and touch in common with you, to prevent picking it up and potentially inoculating yourself with the virus.

Several times a week, KTIV will check in with health professionals from Around Siouxland. So if you have a medical question about COVID-19 that you would like for us to ask, you can email us at connect@ktiv.com.