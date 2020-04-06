Gov. Reynolds: Iowa to close additional businesses including shopping malls, campgrounds and libraries

UPDATE:

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- The governor of Iowa has expanded her disaster emergency proclamation for the state

Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement Monday morning during one of her daily news conferences from Johnston, Iowa, where the State Emergency Operations Center is located.

The expanded declaration says additional businesses and public facilities will be closed in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The closures include:

Shopping malls

Tobacco or vaping stores

Toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie and adult entertainment stores

Social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses

Bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades and amusement parks

Museums, libraries, aquariums and zoos

Race tracks

Roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks

Outdoor and indoor playgrounds, including children's play centers

Campgrounds

Earlier this month Reynolds also closed other nonessential retail businesses such as bookstores, clothing stores and jewelry stores. She also closed dine-in services for all restaurants, limiting them to carry out, curbside or drive-thru only.

For the full text of the proclamation, click here.

Reynolds says she will communicate with law enforcement later this week about their role in enforcing these guidelines and that law enforcement will take reasoned and measured steps to enforce mitigation efforts.

Also during the news conference, Gov. Reynolds confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, as of April 6 the state has had 946 confirmed cases.

Reynolds also confirmed 3 additional deaths in the state bringing the total to 25. Currently, 99 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, one death was in Linn County with an individual between 61 and 80 years old. The other two deaths were in Tama County, and were two elder adults over 81 years old.

The IDPH says the 78 new cases include:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Chickasaw County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Franklin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marion County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Page County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 3 elderly adults (81+)

Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)

Winnebago County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday at 11 a.m. to update the public on the state's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

