April 7 Update: No new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County

(KTIV) -- No new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been reported in Woodbury County.

The county reported its ninth case of COVID-19 Monday, April 6. But as of April 7, no additional cases have been reported.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, 331 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 322 tests have come back negative.

Between April 6 and April 7 health officials tested 70 more people for COVID-19, all were negative.