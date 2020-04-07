Catch Tuesday’s supermoon, biggest and brightest of year

(AP) -- A supermoon rises in the sky this week, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year.

Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon.

NASA is encouraging everyone to look skyward, whether it's outside or through a living room window.

Looking forward to tonight’s supermoon? 🌝 What makes it so super in the first place?



A supermoon is a full Moon occurring when the Moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth — making it slightly brighter and larger. More Moon facts: https://t.co/C1pS191XFi pic.twitter.com/ZthKb0rrX4 — NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2020

The moon will be 221,855 miles away at its fullest Tuesday night.

There's a string of supermoons this spring. So if you miss this lunar show, catch the next one in May.

