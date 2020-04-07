Cherokee Library using 3D printer to make PPE

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Siouxland area, staffers at one Siouxland library knew they wanted to help. So they turned to the technology in their building.

"They're fighting the good fight, so we're trying to help in any way we can," said Zach Freking-Smith, Director of Cherokee Public Library.

The Cherokee Public Library is closed to the public, but their employees are hard at work helping to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"We've been printing 3-D face shields," said Freking-Smith. "The bands for the face shields for PPE for nursing homes and hospital workers."

Each band takes about an hour and a half to make.

"With these, they do have to have a certain thickness," said Freking-Smith. But he says they are donating them to area nursing homes free of charge.

Although the library is closed to the public, the director says there is a way you can help.

"If you at home have one, or if you have an organization that has one and you're not currently using it, feel free to shoot us an email," said Freking-Smith.

That email address is tyler@cherokee.lib.ia.us

Once you send an email, they will send you the coordinates for the bands that you can program into your 3D printer.

A library in a town of around 5,000, is doing its part to get through an uncertain time.

"They're really quick and inexpensive ways to do our part and help out," said Freking-Smith. "This is a way for us to show that not only are libraries still around, but they're needed."