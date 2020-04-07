Clearing skies with some of the warmest temps of 2020 Tuesday

**Dense Fog Advisory for Harrison and Shelby Counties through 10 AM**



Some areas of fog have formed overnight with light winds in place and the fog is locally dense in spots.



Watch for that if you will be traveling this morning.



We will have a slight chance of a shower grazing the area over the next few hours as a weak front moves through Siouxland.



Aside from that and pushing our winds to the northwest, impacts will be minimal as we clear out later this morning and see our warmest day of the forecast, and potentially of 2020 so far, with highs rising to the mid 70s.



Winds quiet tonight with clouds increasing late as another system approaches.



This one could give us a few showers Wednesday, mainly in the first half of the day.



Winds will return to the northwest and become stronger with gusts up to 35 mph possible.



We top out near 60 Wednesday but may not even get to 50 Thursday with blustery winds and partly cloudy skies.



Temperatures look to return to the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday with dry conditions Friday before a chance of showers returns Saturday.



Easter Sunday will be cooler with the chance for some rain and snow showers and highs in the mid 40s.



We look to dry out to begin next week but temperatures will remain well below average in the 40s.