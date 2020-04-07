HEALTHBEAT 4: Occupational Therapy helps patients get back to daily function

DAKOTA DUNES, SD (KTIV) -- April is the month to celebrate occupational therapists and their vital role.

They help people of all ages do the things they want and need to do, through the therapeutic use of daily activities.

"Say you have a surgery and you don't have any therapy following, you might end up with a very limited range of motion, very limited strength or joint mobility, and that in turn makes them not be able to get back to their normal daily activities," said CNOS Occupational Therapist and Certified Hand Therapist Angie Reinhardt.

Occupational therapists work in a variety of settings. Those at CNOS focus on upper extremity rehabilitation, specializing in hand, wrist, and elbow therapy.

"We work on therapeutic exercises, manual therapy techniques, therapeutic activities," said Reinhardt. "We can use modalities such as ultrasound, electrical stimulation."

Their main goal? Getting patients back to their normal daily function.

"That can include getting them back to normal dressing, bathing, grooming, doing household tasks, work tasks, sports, or even going back to their normal job tasks," said Reinhardt.

"Occupational therapy is really half the battle," said CNOS Hand Surgeon Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos. "I mean you can do a wonderful operation, that's technically perfect, but if they don't rehabilitate it properly, then you will get a poor outcome."

Dr. Manon-Matos said a lot of patients have a sense of independence and want to try to do the therapy on their own or not at all. He said that's when problems can arise.

"I think you find that they have a lot of problems with stiffness, prolonged weakness, prolonged recovery," said Dr. Manon-Matos. "They may get some issues even with RSD, or nerve-related issues that really can be avoided."

Reinhardt said patients may not always enjoy the therapy while they are working on it.

"But, they really typically appreciate getting their motion back, their strength back, their fine motor skills back so that they can do their daily activities," said Reinhardt.

According to the American Occupational Therapy Association, Occupational Therapy month began in 1980.