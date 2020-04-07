Iowa DOT to replace fire-damaged bridge deck on I-29

(KTIV) - Transportation leaders are passing along some important construction updates that affect Interstate-29.

The Iowa Department of Transportation's District 3 Office says the replacement of a fire-damaged bridge deck on Interstate 29 at Perry Creek, requires shifting northbound I-29 traffic to the southbound lanes.

Two lanes of traffic will flow in each direction, and the northbound exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City will be closed, beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, until Monday, June 15.

The work will be done, weather permitting.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, April 11, the southbound I-29 exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard will be closed to install a tower light.

The ramp is expected to reopen at Noon.