Iowa Lakes Community College postpones 2020 Spring Commencement ceremony

(KTIV) - Iowa Lakes Community College has postponed the 2020 Spring Commencement ceremony, which is now scheduled to take place on Friday, July 24.

The spring commencement ceremony will be held alongside the previously-scheduled summer ceremony.

The Executive Dean of Students said, in part, "This has been a tough semester, after transitioning all courses to online delivery……This will allow us to celebrate and recognize the successes and achievements of our students."

The postponement will not affect students' ability to graduate, and diplomas will be sent to them via mail.

Updated information will be available on the Iowa Lakes website at iowalakes.edu.

Students interested in taking part in the July 24 Commencement Ceremony should contact Darci Curry in the Records Office by email at: dcurry@iowalakes.edu.