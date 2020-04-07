Iowa reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, state total now 1,048

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa officials confirmed 102 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to 1,048.

The update was provided during Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily news conference on Tuesday.

Reynolds confirmed an additional death in Benton County, bringing the state's death toll to 26. The Benton County death was an elderly individual over the age of 81.

Reynolds added that 46% of deaths in Iowa are among long-term care facility residents. She also said 10% of all cases are those residents as well.

As of April 7, there are currently 104 Iowans hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 341 people have recovered from the virus.

COVID-19 is now present in 78 of Iowa's 99 counties. Reynolds said Tuesday three new counties have now reported their first cases of COVID-19. Those include Delaware County, Greene County and Siouxland's own Buena Vista County.