Le Mars, Iowa teacher and his team help educate and motivate students while they are home

Le Mars, Iowa (KTIV) -- Even though teachers also are home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they never stop teaching because they care about their students.

Benji Kasel, a coach and fifth grade teacher at Franklin Park Elementary School in Le Mars, Iowa, came up with an idea and had some help from teachers, coaches, and youth leaders in the community.

"What Are You Reading," is one of several educational and motivational videos he has created to keep students and educators learning during the unforeseen break.

"Good night farmer. Good night plow. That's a plow. Good night trailer. Good night cow. What are you reading? I'm reading piggy and elephant books in my house. With three little boys, I don't really get to pick what I read. This one's called, 'I'm Invited To A Party.' Gerald, look, look, I'm invited to a party," as recited in What Are You Reading.

Mr. Kasel's' wife, Lori Kasel, says her husband has been reaching out to students daily with YouTube videos and has benefited from the learning process. Other videos include assignments such as writing a letter to your future self.

Mr. Kasel encourages students to respond to his videos in any way they can.