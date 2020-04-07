Local hospitals and clinics in constant need of various personal protective equipment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over the past several weeks, healthcare workers have emphasized their need for medical face masks. But lately, several hospitals and clinics are experiencing a shortage in face masks and medical gowns.

Front -line health care workers fighting the COVID-19 crisis are constantly checking on the amount of PPE they have, what they need, and how much of it they will need.

While many people across Siouxland have been making face masks from scratch, there's now a need for more medical gowns.

The good news? Medical gowns can be handmade in the same way that face masks are.

But that's not the only supply needed by local hospitals and clinics.

Experts say the number of PPE supplies changes daily -- and the need for restocking changes based on many different factors.

"Our Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit workers now where those surgical masks all the time when they're on the floor. So that obviously bumped the numbers up a little bit with it. Out biggest need is the surgical masks and then after that it's the, what we call, the isolation gowns, or the gowns that they would wear going into different patient rooms," said Emergency Preparedness Specialist, Kevin Handke.