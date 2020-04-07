Looking to avoid the waiting room? UnityPoint Health set to roll out new texting program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- People continue to look for ways to reduce person-to-person contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, many people end up congregating in waiting rooms as they wait to see their provider.

This Thursday, UnityPoint Health is planning to roll out a new texting service to help reduce that risk.

"It is a new texting platform that will allow our patients to communicate directly with their health care provider while reducing the person-to-person exposure during COVID-19," said Jane Arnold, Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations at UnityPoint Health.

That texting platform known as WELL, works like this: Patients will get a scheduled appointment text reminder.

Once patients get to the clinic, they remain in their vehicles and respond "arrived."

Then they'll be contacted, once a room is available, and taken up to the room by a staff member.

"If we can allow people to remain in their vehicles instead of congregating in waiting rooms, we can adhere to that social distancing, to help decrease the community spread," said Arnold.

Arnold said the program essentially creates a virtual waiting room experience within the clinics.

"But, we are doing our part by screening them not only telephonically, but screening them again prior to entering the waiting room," said Arnold.

Arnold said they've been seeing an increase in calls from people concerned about coming in. That's just one of the reasons they're using the WELL texting program.

"We wanted to have a tool to better communicate," said Arnold. "To respond to those questions in a timely manner and I think anytime that you can do that, that helps eliminate anxiety as well."

Arnold said the texting program is planned to be rolled out on Thursday.

