Lowe’s closing stores on Easter to allow teams to ‘recharge’

Lowe’s stores will be closed on Easter Sunday to provide teams with a day off and time to recharge, the company announced Tuesday.

“This morning we also announced Lowe’s stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge,” Lowe’s said. “We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday.”

The announcement comes as the company continually updates its response to COVID-19, such as temporarily increasing wages through the month of April and providing a special payment for hourly associates and ensuring they have masks and gloves available for associates who request them.

The Lowe’s store remains open and has been “extensively cleaned” per CDC guidelines, Lowe’s says.

The company says operational changes include more third-party cleaning shifts as well as updates to support social distancing guidelines, such as: