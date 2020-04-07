Martina McBride Concert In Sioux City Rescheduled

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Martina McBride concert scheduled for later this month in Sioux City has been rescheduled.

The new date for her performance at the Orpheum Theater is Thursday, September 24.

All tickets will be honored for the new concert date. For those who are not able to attend the new date, refunds can be requested at your point of purchase.

If you have any questions, contact the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850 ext. 6.