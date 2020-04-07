Panic-buying for coronavirus affects some diabetes patients

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many various types of diabetics find themselves forced to disregard the recommendation to stay at home as they search stores for alcohol and alcohol swabs.

These are much-needed materials for diabetics when they prepare to inject themselves with insulin on a daily basis.

Local medical officials say others who panic-buy those items are doing so to use as a disinfectant.

While alcohol swabs and rubbing alcohol can be used to disinfect, there are many other means to clean surfaces, that don't involve putting others with preexisting health conditions at risk.

"The handsanitizers that a lot of people see that they could buy, they are in high need. But even in a household setting, if you just do some simple, good soap and water cleaning on the high contact areas, that's better," saidEmergency Preparedness Specialist Kevin Handke.

Experts say it's important to avoid panic buying. Only buy what you absolutely need, in the amount you absolutely need it in.