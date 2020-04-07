Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Siouxland Community Health Center continues to make it easier for people to get tested for COVID-19 with a drive-thru testing center.

Lab and Radiology Manager Kerry Patterson says having this available to the community will help keep more people safe.

"People that are potentially positive for COVID-19 do not have to go into their physician offices," said Patterson. "They can come drive-thru here. They can have a tele-visit prior to coming and not infect anybody else in those offices.

Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Michael Piplani says there are steps people need to take before going to get tested.

"People need to have a primary care provider and if the primary care provider feels that they need a test, they fill out a form and send it to us," said Piplani. "And then we arrange for them to come between the hours of 12:00 and 4:00 p.m.

The drive-thru testing site has been open for just over a week and the center says they average about 30 tests per day so far. Doctor Piplani says the timeline to receive the test results depends on which lab the sample is sent to.

"The people who qualify by the very strict guidelines get those done at the state hygienic lab in Coralville (Iowa)," said Piplani. "We've got the positives back in about a day. If they're negative, it's a couple of days. Then we use a reference lab, LabCorp and those average about four days.

Doctor Piplani also says that people should continue to use proper social distancing and wash their hands regularly to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.