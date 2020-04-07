Siouxland Humane Society Pet Food Bank Helps Those in Need

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Siouxland Humane Society Pet Food Bank has distributed hundreds of pounds of pet food to families in Siouxland who are struggling to feed their pets.

They want you to know that if you need food or supplies for your cat or dog, to come to the Siouxland Humane Society at 1015 Tri-View Avenue between 10 am and 4 pm Tuesday -Saturday.

They add that to keep social distancing, you should remain in your car when you arrive and call (712) 252-2614, ext. 0 for a staff to fill you needs. The Pet Food Bank is partly funded by a Humane Society of the United States grant.

They have many other programs and services to help those experiencing hardship or financial need and those can be found on their website. Some guidelines may apply and there may be limited quantities of food available.

If you can still provide for your pets, please pay it forward, to help another pet’s need, and to also help their shelter pets.

You can make a donation at their website or go to AmazonSmile Charity List and purchase needed supplies.