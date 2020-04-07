South Dakota philanthropist to donate $150,000 to Siouxland Recovery Fund

(Sioux City, IA) – T. Denny Sanford, a South Dakota philanthropist and owner of First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard, has announced he will donate $150,000 to the Siouxland Recovery Fund.

The Siouxland Recovery Fund is a program set up to aid in helping those impacted by COVID-19.

The United Way of Siouxland says donations to the fund will provide financial resources to help meet the short, intermediate and long-term needs for recovery in Siouxland.

Officials with United Way say the donation from Sanford, as well as donations made from others, will be used to support non-profit organizations providing direct assistance or support services to people impacted by the pandemic.

“This generous gift comes at the perfect time,” stated Heather Hennings, President of United Way of Siouxland. “The Siouxland Recovery Fund Board will review & provide accountability for all funds and is preparing to review the applications received from local groups who’ve stepped up to meet the needs. We’ve seen organizations go above and beyond, often reaching into their reserves to provide critical services during this uncertainty.”

Sanford is taking this opportunity to challenge others in the community to step up and match his donation for relief in Siouxland.

Matching gifts can be made to the Siouxland Recovery Fund online at www.siouxlandrecoveryfund.com or at any Security National Bank or Wells Fargo Bank drive-through or overnight deposit box location throughout Siouxland.

Donations may also be mailed to the Siouxland Recovery Fund c/o United Way of Siouxland at 701 Steuben St. Sioux City, IA 51101.

Based on community donations made, non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations and public agencies in the tri-state area that fit grant criteria are eligible to apply for grants to support relief & recovery efforts.

Applications will be received and processed on a rolling basis until further notice. Grants will be awarded based on available resources. The grant application is available at www.siouxlandrecoveryfund.com