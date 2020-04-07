Woodbury County Treasurer’s Office drive-up window closed until further notice

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has extended the deadline for penalties on property tax, vehicle registration and titles to April 30. In addition, there are a few changes to report in Woodbury County.

The Woodbury County Treasurer's Office in Sioux City indicates it regrets closing the drive-up window, but city streets were being blocked and traffic congestion was causing some issues.

Effectively immediately, the drive-up window will be closed until further notice.

Dealers must now go to the alley door to drop off and pick up work.

Customers who need to renew their vehicle registration or pay property taxes can do so through the mail or at www.woodburycountyiowa.gov. Click on Treasurer's Department.

You can call for your pin or receipt number, if you don't have it. Call (712) 279-6500 for Vehicle and (712) 279-6495 for Tax.

In addition, a drop box is located next to the drive-up window for payments. Cash is not allowed. Instead, deposit personal checks, money orders or cashier's checks.