April 8 Update: Two more cases of COVID-19 reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- There have been two more confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Woodbury County.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the two individuals are an adult female and an adult male, both between the ages of 41 and 60.

This brings the county's total up to 11.

So far, officials say 384 tests have been done on Woodbury County residents, with 373 coming back negative.

So far, Siouxland District Health has reported three individuals have recovered from COVID-19.