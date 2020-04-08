Sioux City councilman discusses importance of protecting city’s vulnerable population

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the past few weeks, you have heard from multiple outlets about how crucial social distancing is during this time of COVID-19. For one Sioux City city leader, he is not only an advocate for following the district health department guidelines, but is proof about how important it is.

City councilman Alex Watters says during the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to be thinking about local restaurants, small business owners, and those who have been laid off. But adds there is another population we need to consider as well: the vulnerable population.

"Whether it's the elderly, or [those that] struggle and have food insecurities, or simply need help getting out of bed, or [need] any assistance throughout the day," said Watters. "Those individuals, we need to make sure that they are getting proper care. And that the people that are coming to their home are protecting themselves, and protecting those loved ones that they're helping."

Watters adds home caretakers need to be taken into consideration as well.

"Similar to my situation, my mom is providing care for me," said Watters. "And I know that's happening across our state and across our country. Now, more than ever, parents are providing care for their loved ones- maybe it's those with disabilities or those that are elderly.

"There are government programs to help offset those costs and to pay those individuals. We need to make sure we are streamlining those programs. So if those parents, those caregivers, are losing work- or are having to quit their job to provide full-time care, that they're adequately being compensated."

Watters says the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that is so crucial in hospitals is also essential for home health care.

"We need to make sure that we are protecting our caregivers," said Watters. "Whether that's family members who are treating loved ones, or you have individuals taking care of the elderly or people with disabilities."

The city councilman says the city is doing what it can to protect the vulnerable population. That includes the city's public transportation.

"We're taking all precautions that we can," said Watters. "Whether it's the entrances and exits off the bus, whether it's the protection of our bus drivers, or if it's the limited usage. We want to make sure that you're getting to your doctor's appointments, and getting to the store if necessary."

As a resident and city leader, Watters wants to stress how crucial it is to social distance, and only leave your home if it's necessary.

"We're all anxious to get back to life as normal," adds Watters. "But we're all in this together, and we need to step up and do our part."

