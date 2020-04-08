Local nonprofits offering free grocery drive-thru for Siouxland military families and veterans

Sioux City (KTIV) -- Siouxland veterans and military families can attend monthly drive-thru grocery distributions thanks to several local non-profits coming together.

Projects for Patriots is teaming up with the Kind World Foundation, Food Bank of Siouxland and Support Siouxland Soldiers to provide free groceries to military families. The groups will be providing over 110,000 lbs of groceries which will be donated to Siouxland veterans and military families over the next several months.

“It’s imperative that our local organizations team up together during this difficult time. Let’s step up together to relieve some of the burdens of feeding oneself & their families during these trying times where we are facing so many unknowns," said Breezy Struthers Drake, board member and co-founder of Partners for Patriots.

The first few distributions are scheduled for Thursday, April 9 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 29 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Support Siouxland Soldiers, located at 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Ste 102.

For a list of additional resources that can assist during this pandemic crisis please visit https://supportsiouxlandsoldiers.com/resources