Gov. Reynolds proclaims April 9 as ‘Day of Prayer’ in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation declaring Thursday, April 9th as a “Day of Prayer” in Iowa.

Gov. Reynolds is urging Iowans to “unite in prayer” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, inviting Iowans to participate in the 59th Annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast, which is offered entirely online this year. You can find a link to that online breakfast here.

“The power of prayer and faith in God is something that has guided so many of us in good times and bad,” said Gov. Reynolds. “We have all been impacted by COVID-19. Some of us have lost a loved one and others know those who are sick. Whether you are a nurse on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, a grocery store worker, the truck driver making a delivery, or someone laid off at home, this has been a challenging and stressful time. Let us join together and pray for our neighbors, communities and state.”

Thursday marks the beginning of the Jewish festival of Passover and also is the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday which precedes Easter on Sunday.

Reynolds' full proclamation reads: