Health care professionals urging people not to travel for Easter, even if it’s just a drive across town

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -- When holidays roll around, many of us want to spend time with family and friends.

But, health care professionals are urging people not to travel for the Easter holiday because of COVID-19.

"People who travel out of state, cross state lines either coming into Iowa or leaving Iowa, they're required to have 14 days of self-quarantine at home," said Dr. Paul Parmelee, a family physician for Floyd Valley Healthcare.

So what if you don't travel across state lines? Can you go visit your grandma or parent for Easter, if they live in the same city as you? Dr. Parmelee said absolutely not.

"Grandma's and parents, they're more prone to developing bad effects from this virus," said Dr. Parmelee. "So it's really important not to be traveling."

He said you may have the virus yourself and not know it, then inadvertently pass it on to someone.

"There may not be another holiday for some people if this virus continues to spread," said Dr. Parmelee.

It's a harsh reality Dr. Parmelee said some may face, if people don't practice social distancing, especially now.

"If we do travel a lot, the flattening the curve is not going to happen and there are going to be more people who have this virus," said Dr. Parmelee.

Dr. Parmelee said there are plenty of safer alternatives to gathering with your family, like using social media.

"You don't have to be there in person to enjoy the holiday with them," Dr. Parmelee said. "So there are ways to get around traveling to be with your family."

One of his biggest messages? Listen to health care professionals and stop doing what you want to do. Instead, do what's best for your family, your community, or your friends by staying home.

