Heelan grad Hazekamp transfers; South O’Brien’s Louscher commits

Former Bishop Heelan standout Elijah Hazekamp has found a new school. After two years at North Dakota, Hazekamp is transferring to Truman State in Missouri, an NCAA Division II school.

The 6'6" forward red-shirted last season at North Dakota after appearing in 16 games as a true freshman.

Hazekamp averaged over 21 points and 13 rebounds per game as a senior at Heelan and was named a first-team all-stater in Class 3A in 2018.

South O'Brien's all-time leading scorer has decided where to play at the next level.

Jackson Louscher has committed to play at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa.

As a senior, Louscher averaged over 21 points per game, leading South O'Brien to a 21-4 record. He averaged 20 points as a junior, scoring over 500 points in each of his last two seasons.

Louscher joins a Defender program that was 22-9 last season.