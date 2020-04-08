Holstein, Iowa stands six feet from each other together

Holstein, Iowa (KTIV) -- Many of us know, the safest place for us to stand right now is six feet apart from someone else. A woman in Holstein and members of her community are making it as pleasant as it can be, given the circumstances the world currently faces.

Hillary Walsh started the "Holstein Stands Six Feet From Each Other Together" group, hoping a few people would stand on their front porches and wave.

It has turned into a weekly event and Walsh also started a Facebook page.

Emergency responders, business owners, local leaders, neighbors and others are taking part.

Walsh says Holstein now is safely booming on Sunday nights.

Walsh, who has a family and is a working professional, reportedly has taken on more than this project in her community. Walsh and her helpers are making a difference in the Holstein community.