IHSAA & IGHSAU offer spring sports plans

The IGHSAU and IHSAA are still working to offer spring and summer sports opportunities, provided they can be done safely and follow CDC, state, and local guidelines. The IHSMA and IHSSA are collaborating with member schools to provide up-to-date guidance for teachers and participants through this prohibited period.

However, schedules will continue to be assessed as this crisis develops and further announcements from the Unified Activities partners will follow recommendations of state and public health officials.

The IDPH continues to advise individuals to stay at home as much as possible and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

“We are committed to bringing a sense of familiarity to our young people whose school year has been so disrupted by this adjusted spring season,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “It is our hope that students return to school on the current target date and have the opportunity to participate in the activities that mean so much to them.

“Like all Iowans, we are committed to doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we support the steps Governor Reynolds has taken to achieve that goal.”

An updated schedule for activities was added on Monday, April 6. The dates provide for a May 1 return to school.

UPDATED IHSAA SPORTS SCHEDULE --SPRING 2020

If school resumes May 1, 2020 – All dates are subject to change

Sport First Practice First Competition Postseason Lead-Up State Competition

Track & Field May 1 May 4 May 28 June 4-6

Golf May 1 May 4 May 29, June 5 June 11-12

Tennis-Team May 1 May 4 May 23, 30 June 9

Tennis-Ind. May 1 May 4 May 20 June 5-6

Soccer May 1 May 8 June 8, 10, 12 June 15, 17, 19

Postseason host sites and state championship event venues are currently set as previously announced. Any changes or updates will be announced as they become available.

The IGHSAU and IHSAA have not set a maximum or minimum number for competition dates within this adjusted schedule. Previously stated competition limits apply for each sport. Member schools may determine their own regular seasons which are best suited to their school schedules and activities.

Golf postseason dates may vary due to course availability.

Member schools with contracted dates or facilities should contact those partners regarding lost or potentially lost agreements. Please contact IGHSAU and IHSAA administrators for more information if necessary.