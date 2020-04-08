Iowa cases of COVID-19 rise to 1,145, 38% of all cases now recovered

DES MOINES (KTIV) -- Iowa public health officials are reporting 97 new positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state. This brings Iowa's total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,145.

According to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, 431 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered which is about 38% of all of the state's positive cases.

As of April 8, health officials say there have been 26 deaths in Iowa due to COVID-19.

There have been 13,966 tests in the state, 12,821 of them came back negative. About 91% of all tests done in Iowa have come back negative.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says there are currently 122 Iowans hospitalized due to COVID-19.

