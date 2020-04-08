Local food bank continues to seek donations as demands rise amid COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - COVID-19 has wiped out a countless number of jobs, and has left many wondering when they will receive their next paycheck. So more and more people are turning to food banks and food pantries to keep their families fed during these challenging times.

The Food Bank of Siouxland was established to provide year-round food supplies to non-profit organizations.

In March, as the COVID-19 pandemic began, they distributed 382 thousand pounds of food to area food-banks, setting a record high. Xava Parra Reporting.

"I can tell you that the need has escalated dramatically," said Linda Scheid, Food Bank Of Siouxland Executive Director. "There are so many people have lost their paychecks, or have a reduction in their income due to all of the changes that are happening,".

The Food Bank of Siouxland is the main food supplier for nonprofit agencies in Siouxland, including food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, residential facilities, day care and senior centers.

Demand is up, and supply is down. Which means the food bank needs your help to ensure families continue to have access to food supplies.



"We need to stay focused in that mission which is leading Siouxland in the fight against hunger," said Scheid.

Scheid says they have shifted to only drive-thru events so that there is minimal contact, to abide CDC guidelines.

People can drive-up, pop open their trunk, a volunteer will put a box in their vehicle, and they can be on their way.

"We are trying to give them a little more food at any given food so that they can have the abiltiy to not have to return as quickly," said Scheid.

Scheid says nobody is turned down during this time of need.