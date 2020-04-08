Local organization activates recovery fund for those impacted by COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local organization, whose mission is to improve lives by uniting the power of the community, has started a recovery fund to help those impacted by COVID-19.

"The Siouxland Recovery Fund was activated on March 19, 2020 in response to COVID-19.

The purpose: to provide financial resources to help serve the needs of organizations and non-profit agencies in the Siouxland area," Xava Parra Reporting.

We have seen it everywhere. Organizations, businesses, and agencies stepping up to serve individuals who have been affected by the virus.

But as the demand for their services increase, so does their need for financial resources to continue helping those in need. The fund is available to address those unmet needs.

"There is huge need right now, so we have some applications from local non-profits that our board of directors will be reviewing starting tomorrow, and they will review grants probably on a weekly basis, as they come in, and funds are available," said Hennings.

Those eligible for the fund are food banks, mental health facilities, relief agencies, churches, clinics, schools, and clothes closets.



"Right now we have some donations coming in," said Heather Hennings, President Of The United Way Of Siouxland.

So far, the the recovery fund account has approximately 175,000 dollars in it.

But, Hennings says this is just a small portion of their goal and they will continue to raise money for the fund to ensure long term solution.

"I think we are all in agreement that we are probably in the beginning stages of seeing what this is going to do to our community and we need to be prepared to respond for the long term as well," said Hennings.

For more informaton on how you can donate or apply click here.