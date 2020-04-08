Local Siouxland doctor says pneumonia shots don’t protect people against COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As Siouxland continues to battle COVID-19, many of you have questions and some of you have shared some of those questions with us.

So we are working to get you answers. Dr. Mike Kafka from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's in Sioux City once again joined KTIV's Matt Breen to answer some of our viewers' questions.

Matt Breen: Let's start with this question, if you have had all pneumonia shots, will that help against this virus?

Dr. Kafak: Unfortunately no Matt. The pneumonia shot is specifically for the most common bacterial type of pneumonia that people get. That streptococcus pneumonia is the organism that is specifically directed and immunized against. It doesn't have any antiviral effect at all.

Matt: Then how about this as it related to pneumonia, are past patients at risk for COVID-19.

Dr. Kafka: I think in general the answer would be no. But if the pneumonia they've had in the past is related to something like an underlying chronic lung disease like COPD, emphysema, and asthma, they wouldn't have a higher chance of gaining the infection. But they would most likely have a more severe infection if they were ever to become infected with the virus.

Matt: If a person is a carrier, will he or she eventually get rid of COVID-19?

Dr. Kafka: Currently the understanding is that the disease course runs a certain number of days. Typically they talk about a 14 day infection period for most people unless they develop a more severe infection, so at that point, they would not be a carrier, they would actually be asymptomatic at that time. But the real problem is people they could be contagious and infect others unbeknownst that they are carrying the virus.

Matt: We've seen a circulation on Facebook, to be specific, questioning those who were sick in November, December, and January, with the bad cough and-or bronchitis that lasted for weeks could they have had COVID-19 back then?

Dr. Kafka: No, I don't really believe so. The first appearance of this virus was over in China, it was in the early part of December and it really didn't become apparent they had a new virus until into the January timeframe. By the time China was put under its travel restrictions back at the end of January, there had only been five cases identified in the U.S. So I would think if their illness predated mid- to late-January, it would be unlikely due to the virus.

Several times a week, KTIV will check in with health professionals from around Siouxland. So if you have a medical question about COVID-19 that you would like answered, just e-mail your question to connect@ktiv.com.