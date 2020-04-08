Man charged with shooting at ISP trooper reaches plea agreement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man charged with shooting at an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a December 2019 traffic stop in Sioux City will spend the next 25 years behind bars.

Twenty-seven-year-old Anthony Walls was arrested on six charges in the case, including attempted murder. According to court documents filed on April 3 in Woodbury County District Court, Walls has reached a plea agreement.

According to the documents, while the attempted murder charge will be dropped in the case, Walls has pleaded guilty to the other charges: assault on a peace officer, interference with officials acts, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of assault while participating in a felony.

Walls was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for a traffic stop on Dec. 26, 2019, on South Lewis Boulevard.

When the trooper approached Walls to take him into custody, he resisted and a taser was used.

Authorities say Walls pulled a gun out and fired two shots at the trooper, before running into South Ravine Park.

He was captured about 20 minutes later.