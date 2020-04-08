MercyOne and UnityPoint Health team up to share projects and more amid pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Since the collaboration began between MercyOne and UnityPoint, healthcare workers from both places have said it's helped not only their preparation for COVID-19, but it's strengthened the relationship between hospitals as well.

In the time since the two emergency care centers have come together, doctors say the knowledge they have been able to share with each other has helped their effectiveness in dealing with recent changes.

Doctor Larry Volz with MercyOne says one of the most important adjustments affects visitor policies.

He says teaming up ensures the visitor process at UnityPoint is the same as MercyOne.

Another positive change has to do with community testing projects.

"There's multiple areas where we're working together and it really makes this process easier having another organization in town, sort of, barring the burden that we're all sharing at this time," said Dr. Volz.

Dr. Volz also said this collaboration will continue for the foreseeable future as it's helping both hospitals and other emergency care centers in the area adjust accordingly.