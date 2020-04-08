A windy Thursday to bring more cooling to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cooler and windy weather moved in today and we even saw a few light showers make their way across the area.

Skies will clear out tonight and we’ll be cooler than the last couple of nights with lows in the low 30s.

A few clouds will move back in on Thursday and we can’t rule out a few sprinkles falling as high temperatures will only be in the 40s.

Friday will warm back up a bit with highs in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend takes a bit of a downhill turn as chances of showers move in on Saturday with highs still in the 50s.

Showers will still be possible Saturday night and then Easter Sunday could give us a chance of light rain and snow across the region with highs only in the low 40s.

Monday is looking drier but it will stay very cool with highs near 40.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs not a lot different hitting the low 40s.

Wednesday could see a very small amount of more warming as we’ll try to get into the low to mid 40s.