Movie filmed with X’s available online

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- While most of us are stuck indoors, finding entertainment is important. Seven years ago the movie "High and Outside" was filmed in Sioux City. The main character in the film is a fictional Explorers player, trying to keep his baseball career alive. The film is now out on Amazon. Here's our story from 2013.

A cast and crew of seven -- about a third of their LA crew -- are in Sioux City to wrap up shooting. One of the last scenes to be shot, will actually begin the movie. Veteran actor Ernie Hudson plays the Explorers manager, who has to cut the star of the movie from the team.

"It creates the environment," said Hudson. "This is great because we're actually in a clubhouse. I've been spending time talking to the players just getting that input. It makes your job so much easier."

X's manager Stan Cliburn has a cameo appearance in the film. Actor Phil Donlon plays Phil Harding, who takes drastic steps to keep his baseball career alive. Donlon has been working out with the X's all week.

"As soon as him and I sat down in this office there was an authenticity that came into it that we couldn't be captured if we shot this on a set in Los Angeles," said Donlon. "That's something that for me as an actor is very important.

The film crew has also been shooting game footage, with real Explorer fans nad players. Director Evald Johnson's father Tim, is a former manager with the Lincoln Saltdogs and that connection brought him to Sioux City.

Johnson says, "We got close with Stan and the organization was real friendly," said Johnson. "We talked to a couple other people and Sioux City seemed like the right place to come. Matt Adamski, the president, he's been working with us almost over a year now trying to get this going and we couldn't have asked for better."

This is not a movie for the entire family. It's rated R. The reviews have been good at several film festivals around the world.